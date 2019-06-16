  • CBS4On Air

By Kristyn Leon
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Colorado State Patrol, Trooper William Moden


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Several Colorado communities paid their respects to Trooper William Moden and his family this Father’s Day. Neighbors who live near Moden raised a little more than $1500 and tied blue ribbons around trees to remember the fallen trooper.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 spoke to several people around the community who said they are filled with so much emotion because another Colorado state trooper was killed due to a driver’s actions.

William Moden (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

“We need the law enforcement in this country so bad, and they help us every day,” said Lee Asay. And for things as stupid as people not to recognize that there is an accident. This was 9:30 at night. Can’t they see the lights flashing? Don’t they know enough to slow down and move over?”

(credit: CBS)

Moden’s neighbors also said blue lights will shine bright Sunday night in his honor.

CSP asks those looking to donate to Trooper Moden and his family to donate to the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation and select the Moden Family Fund, or donating to the Adoption Exchange in tribute to Trooper Moden.

