COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol invites the public to remember one of their own with a memorial set up in Commerce City. Trooper William Moden’s vehicle is parked outside his CSP office.
Moden was hit and killed Friday night as he investigated a separate crash on Interstate 70 near Deer Trail. He spent 12 years with CSP.
“He loved his family. He loved being a trooper and he loved his pursuit of trying to make a difference. That’s what Will did and he did it every single day,” officials said.
Moden died after he arrived at the hospital.
Officials welcome flowers and cards to be left on Moden’s truck at 8200 U.S. 85 in Commerce City.
