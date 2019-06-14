



– Denver Broncos fans began honoring the late Pat Bowlen by visiting his statue in front of Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Bowlen passed away Thursday night at the age of 75.

“Winning. Winning. Work hard, play hard,” said fan Amador Rodriguez remembering Bowlen.”The Broncos are special to me and my family and the city of Denver and I felt like it was the right thing to do.”

“It’s a loss, it’s just like a family member that’s just passed away. You can’t describe it. It’s just like his son said, he was the blood of the city, Pat Bowlen was the blood of the city and he truly was,” said Devyn Peace.

Devyn describes himself as a die-hard Broncos fan. He heard the news at 3 a.m. Friday.

RELATED: A Look Back At The Life Of Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen | Players, Colorado Leaders React To Pat Bowlen’s Death

“I was just like, ‘Man, you know, it’s kind of like the heart of the city’ Literally,” he said.

Devyn came out to the stadium to place a lei on the statue commemorating Pat Bowlen, reminiscent of when Bowlen was put in the Ring of Fame.

“They were all out here when he went into the Ring of Fame and put his statue up there and I remember them putting wreaths on his statue and I thought that was pretty cool so I brought a couple out here and put them up there.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen (1944-2019)

The lei is a Hawaiian tradition, to show affection upon arrival or leaving. Although Bowlen is gone, Devyn believes he’ll never go far.

“This is the house that Pat built, he’ll be here looking on forever. Bucky,” he said pointing to the top of the bronco statue and then to the statue of Bowlen, “Pat… it’s not a coincidence.”

The Denver Broncos and the Bowlen family to host a public tribute for Pat Bowlen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. It will take place in the United Club Level West Lounge and will include memorabilia from his ownership as well as pictures and video celebrating his life.