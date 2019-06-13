AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — There’s a new officer at the Aurora Police Department — a 2-year-old canine named Kratos.
“We have a new introduction to make. The pictures aren’t the best but there will certainly be more to come,” the Aurora Police K-9 Unit posted on Facebook. “We want you all to meet and welcome K9 Kratos.”
“Despite the recent and unexpected loss of K9 Draco, our duties do not stop and we have to get back on that horse and get back to work,” officials wrote.
Aurora K9 Passes Away: ‘He Was A True Part Of The APD Family’
K-9 Draco lost his battle with brain cancer on June 1. Officials say Draco had spent four years with the department in the patrol and explosive detection units. Draco was about to turn five years old and was handled by Officer Green.
Kratos will be Officer Green’s new partner, the group announced.
“Kratos has some very big shoes to fill, but we are very excited for our newest partner and family member. Welcome K-9 Kratos!”