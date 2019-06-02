  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are mourning the loss of one of their own. K9 Draco lost his battle with a serious, untreatable illness on Saturday night.

K9 Draco (credit: Aurora Police)

The department had asked for thoughts and prayers for Draco’s health and recovery earlier in the day, but updated the public saying Draco passed away.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Officials say Draco’s parents were by his side before he passed.

(credit: Aurora Police)

“He was a true part of the APD Family. Draco, thank you for serving Aurora and protecting your ‘person’ so well. Rest well my friend, we’ll take it from here,” Chief Nick Metz said on social media.

It’s unclear what illness Draco had been battling, but officials say he was found suffering from a serious medical issue and was rushed in for emergency care.

