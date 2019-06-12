  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Shamikle Jackson


DENVER (AP) – Prosecutors say an Aurora officer was justified when he shot and killed a machete-wielding man during a confrontation inside an apartment.

(credit: Aurora Police Department)

The Denver Post reports 22-year-old Shamikle Jackson called police March 4 and claimed he was holding hostages and that two people were dead. When officers arrived, Jackson holed up in a bedroom and yelled, “You’re going to have to come back and get me.”

One of the officers kicked in the bedroom door and shot Jackson three times when he came out holding a machete above his head.

A letter signed by Adams County District Attorney Dave Young says the officer “reasonably believed it was necessary to defend himself.”

Jackson’s sister was the only other person in the home. She was ushered to a safe area before the shooting.

