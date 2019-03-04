Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Officer-Involved Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in north Aurora shot a man who confronted them with a machete on Monday morning. Officers were responding to a possible hostage situation on the 2200 block of North Dallas Street just before 9 a.m.

(credit: Aurora Police Department)

Aurora police spokesman Matthew Longshore says officers first used “less lethal methods” against the man and when he didn’t comply to their demands an officer fired at him. The suspect was shot and injured.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition hasn’t been released.

Anyone who has information about this case that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call (303) 739-6113.

