DENVER (CBS4) – An effort to oust Colorado State Rep. Tom Sullivan from office is over. The Republican party ended its recall effort.
The vice chairman of the state GOP says they will focus on other efforts after not getting enough signatures.
Conservatives wanted to recall Sullivan because of his support for anti-gun measures. Sullivan’s son died in the Aurora theater shooting.
Sullivan also lead the fight for new gun legislation. He explained why to CBS4 in May.
“I have been out here and remain out here to make sure that this doesn’t happen to other families,” he said.
He also helped pass the so-called Red Flag Bill which allows judges to take guns away from owners who are thought to be a threat to themselves or others.
Sullivan represents Colorado House District 37 which is much of Centennial and some of Arapahoe County.