CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A recall petition has begun circulating to try to remove State Rep. Tom Sullivan, a Democrat, from his seat. He defeated Republican Cole Wist for the seat representing Centennial last November.

The vice-chair of the Colorado GOP, Kristi Brown, submitted the petition to the Secretary of State for its okay.

“You win when you end up where they don’t want you to be,” Sullivan told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

And now those who don’t want him in the state Legislature are going door to door trying to remove him.

The petition calls for Sullivan’s removal over his votes on sex education, energy production and his sponsorship of the “red flag” gun bill.

One of those circulating the petitions is Brenda Stokes. She called Sullivan a one-issue candidate.

“You have a politician who runs a campaign based, sadly on the loss of his son,” she said.

Sullivan’s son, Alex, was one of those killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting.

“I have been out here and remain out here to make sure that this doesn’t happen to other families,” he said.

Petitioners need 10,000 valid signatures just to get on the ballot.

Stokes says she feel Sullivan must go.

“I was actually shocked at the level of incompetence and lack of knowledge of some of the issues that he was supposed to represent on our behalf.”

Sullivan says the voters of his district know who they elected.

“I don’t understand the whole politics game. I just know what happens to real people.”

If 10,000 valid signatures are gathered a special election could take place to determine if Sullivan stays or goes.

Former State Rep. Cole Wist commented about the situation on social media, saying “Last year, state GOP leadership failed to speak up to defend me when RMGO carpet bombed my house district with negative flyers. Now, these same leaders pledge to work with RMGO to take out my successor in a recall. I do not support this effort.”