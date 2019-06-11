



– Broncos fans wanting to see the team in training camp this year will have 19 opportunities. The team released its camp schedule on Tuesday and there are 18 open practices at team headquarters in Englewood and one practice at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

July 18-22: Camp will start out with five straight days of morning practice (9:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.) in Englewood.

July 24: An afternoon practice will take place starting at 2 p.m.

July 25-26: Practice (9:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.) will take place in Englewood on these days.

July 27: A special practice on Saturday afternoon at Broncos Stadium at Mile High starts at 2:15 p.m.

July 29: An afternoon practice back at Broncos HQ will take place starting at 2 p.m.

July 30: Practice (9:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.) will take place in Englewood on this day and then the team gets ready for the trip to Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Aug. 3 The team returns to Colorado and will practice at Broncos HQ at 2 p.m.

Aug. 4-6 Practice (9:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.) will take place in Englewood on these days. Then the team travels to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 1 of the preseason.

Aug. 10 Afternoon practice at Broncos HQ starts at 2 p.m.

Aug. 11-13 Morning practice (9:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.) will take place in Englewood on these days, the final days of camp.

As always, admission is free and the gates will open at 8 a.m. for the morning practice sessions and 1 p.m. for the afternoon sessions.