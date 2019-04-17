Broncos 2019 Schedule Released: Broncos Start On The Road For 1st Time In 9 YearsThe Denver Broncos regular season schedule has been released. The team faces one of the hardest schedules in the NFL with nine games against teams that finished 2018 with a winning record.

Joe Flacco, Vic Fangio Make On-Field Debuts With BroncosThe Denver Broncos held their first on-field workouts under their new head coach and their new quarterback.

Nuggets Erase 19-Point Deficit In 114-105 Game 2 Win Over SpursJamal Murray missed his first eight shots before a scorching fourth quarter in which he scored 21 of his 24 points.

DeMaryius Thomas Signs With New England PatriotsFormer Broncos wide receiver DeMaryius Thomas has signed with the New England Patriots.

Avalanche Defeat Flames, Take 2-1 Lead In Playoff SeriesNathan MacKinnon scored twice in the first period and set up Cale Makar's first NHL goal in his debut as the Avs routed Calgary 6-2.

Avs, Nuggets 'Better Halves' Recruit Tiny FansWhite beanies with the Avs logo and dark blue beanies with the Nuggets logo were handed out to newborns by those closest to the players.