DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos regular season schedule has been released. The team faces one of the hardest schedules in the NFL with nine games against teams that finished 2018 with a winning record.
The season begins with a Monday night game on the road in Oakland and ends with a home matchup against those same Raiders.
The opener in Oakland could be the Broncos last game in Oakland against their old AFC West rival at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas, but the stadium that’s being built there won’t be ready until the fall of 2020 at the earliest.
New head coach Vic Fangio will face off against his former Chicago team in Week 2. Fangio was the defensive coordinator for a Bears team that led the league in total defense last year.
The team will have its bye in Week 10.
In week 16, the Broncos renew acquaintances with former running back C.J. Anderson when the Detroit Lions visit Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
The dates have also been finalized for the team’s preseason games. New starting quarterback Joe Flacco will play his first game in a Broncos uniform on Aug. 1 in Ohio for the Hall of Fame Game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Denver Broncos complete 2019 schedule for the lies below:
PRESEASON:
PRESEASON:HALL OF FAME GAME: Thursday Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio vs. Atlanta Falcons
PRESEASON WEEK 1: Thursday, Aug. 8 @ Seattle Seahawks
PRESEASON WEEK 2: Monday, Aug. 19 vs. San Francisco 49ers
PRESEASON WEEK 3: Aug. 22-25 @ Los Angeles Rams
PRESEASON WEEK 4: Thursday Aug. 29 vs. Arizona Cardinals
REGULAR SEASON:
WEEK 1 x Sept. 9 @ Oakland Raiders
WEEK 2 x Sept. 15 vs. Chicago Bears
WEEK 3 x Sept. 22 @ Green Bay Packers
WEEK 4 x Sept. 29 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
WEEK 5 x Oct. 6 @ Los Angeles Chargers
WEEK 6 x Oct. 13 vs. Tennessee Titans
WEEK 7 x Thurs. Oct. 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
WEEK 8 x Oct. 27 @ Indianapolis Colts
WEEK 9 x Nov. 3 vs. Cleveland Browns
WEEK 10: BYE
WEEK 11 x Nov. 17 @ Minnesota Vikings
WEEK 12 x Nov. 24 @ Buffalo Bills
WEEK 13 x Dec. 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
WEEK 14 x Dec. 8 @ Houston Texans
WEEK 15 x Dec. 15 @ Kansas City Chiefs
WEEK 16 x Dec. 21 or 22 vs. Detroit Lions
WEEK 17 x Dec. 29 vs. Oakland Raiders