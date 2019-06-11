CANON CITY, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Commercial rafting companies are avoiding three sections of the Arkansas River in Colorado after high water level advisories were issued. The Pueblo Chieftain reported Monday that advisories are in place for two river sections between the towns of Granite and Buena Vista.
The third advisory is for the river segment running through the Royal Gorge west of Canon City.
The high water is considered dangerous, so commercial rafters voluntarily avoid these sections of the 152-mile Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
More water is running through the river after the wet winter led to an increased snowmelt.
Adding to the concern is a good chance for rain returning to the area starting Thursday and continuing through Father’s Day weekend, according to CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri. Numerous thunderstorms are expected to produce periods of locally heavy rainfall which could quickly raise water levels even higher. Lightning, gusty winds, and small hail is also possible.
