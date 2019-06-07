  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Broncos Stadium, Denver News, garth brooks


DENVER (CBS4)– Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert is the largest show in the history of Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The show is sold out with 84,000 tickets sold.

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 09: Garth Brooks performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

RELATED: Garth Brooks Concert Expected To Be Largest Show Ever At Broncos Stadium At Mile High

City officials say the concert is the biggest ticketed event ever – in the history of the stadium. The previous record was set in May 2011 with 77,000 tickets sold by U2.

(credit: CBS)

Officials say on-site parking at Broncos Stadium was sold out before the day of the concert, so they encourage attendees to carpool, use public transportation or ride their bike.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Garth Brooks performs on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

There will be free bike valet parking near Gate Four.

Extra RTD train cars will be added to the C and E lines. Those extra cars will start running at 5 p.m. and will continue until the stadium is cleared out.

(credit: CBS)

People can go to rtd-denver.com or call the RTD Telephone Information Center at 303-299-6000 to check schedules beforehand.

