DENVER (CBS4) – Preparations are underway for the Garth Brooks concert at Broncos Stadium this Saturday. Copter4 got a view of the stage being set Wednesday morning.
More than 80,000 people say they’ll be there — which means planning how you will get there and back home is a must.
City officials say the concert will be the biggest ticketed event ever – in the history of the stadium.
Officials say they expect on-site parking at Broncos Stadium to be sold out before the day of the concert, so they encourage attendees to carpool, use public transportation or ride their bike.
There will be free bike valet parking near Gate Four.
Extra RTD train cars will be added to the C and E lines. Those extra cars will start running at 5 p.m. and will continue until the stadium is cleared out.
People can go to rtd-denver.com or call the RTD Telephone Information Center at 303-299-6000 to check schedules beforehand.
Handicap parking will be sold on a first-come, first-serve cash basis to drivers with a valid accessible placard or license plate in the D, G and L lots the day of the concert.
Officials warn drivers of parking in the nearby neighborhoods and say they should watch for posted parking signs. Vehicles without the correct permits will be cited and towed.