By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, garth brooks


DENVER (CBS4) – We hate to be the bearer of potentially bad news but with more than 80,000 people planning to attend the Garth Brooks concert in Denver Saturday night it’s best to be prepared since the weather will be changing this weekend.

Our City Cam at Mile High showed crews hard at work Thursday building the stage for the Garth Brooks concert this Saturday.

Colorado’s Weather Center is tracking a storm moving into the Pacific Northwest that will be passing through Montana during the day on Saturday. It’s large enough that despite being so far north of Denver it will still have an impact on the forecast.

A cold front is expected to move through Denver at some point during the day on Saturday with strong gusty wind, colder temperatures and the potential for showers and thunderstorms.

Some computer models bring the front through the Front Range late Saturday morning while others have it arriving sometime during the late afternoon or early evening. We’ll keep fine tuning the details of this forecast so be sure to check back with CBS4 for an update.

