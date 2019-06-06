  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Greeley News, Ken Buck


GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Ken Buck is recovering after being rushed to the hospital for chest pains. The Republican representing Colorado was hospitalized after congressional baseball practice on Wednesday.

Rep. Ken Buck (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

On Thursday Buck tweeted, “For 25 years as a prosecutor people told me I had no heart. Yesterday I proved them wrong! I’m truly thankful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and look forward to a full and speedy recovery.”

(credit: CBS)

Buck is a Republican from Windsor, first elected to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2015. He was previously the district attorney for Weld County.

