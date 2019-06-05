WEATHER UPDATESlow-Moving Showers, Storms Expected Later Today
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Ken Buck was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pains. The Republican representing Colorado was complaining of chest pains after congressional baseball practice.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd has been texting with Buck, who says he feels fine.

Scott Wong, the senior staff writer at The Hill who covers House leadership, tweeted the Buck news early Wednesday morning.

Rep. Ken Buck (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Buck is a Republican from Windsor, first elected to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2015. He was previously the district attorney for Weld County.

