DENVER (CBS4)– It’s an adventure you cannot miss – the new Adventure Forest at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus. Now, it’s open to the public!
The attraction gives families a new place to play outdoors. It embodies the Colorado lifestyle with challenging physical elements and immersive art.
Adventure Forest has been under construction for the last year. It’s 500 feet long, with slides, rope swings, and climbing courses.
The big, bright structure can be explored by kids, as long as they’re 5 years old, or at least 44 inches tall.
“I love doing the zip line, and I love doing the slide,” said Micah Frank.
The Adventure Forest is included in museum admission. The museum only allows 100 people on the attraction at a time. Once it’s reached capacity, visitors will be put on a digital waiting list, then get a text when it’s their turn.