By Andrea Flores
Filed Under:Denver News, The Children's Museum


DENVER (CBS4)– It’s an adventure you cannot miss – the new Adventure Forest at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus. Now, it’s open to the public!

(credit: CBS)

The attraction gives families a new place to play outdoors. It embodies the Colorado lifestyle with challenging physical elements and immersive art.

(credit: CBS)

Adventure Forest has been under construction for the last year. It’s 500 feet long, with slides, rope swings, and climbing courses.

(credit: CBS)

The big, bright structure can be explored by kids, as long as they’re 5 years old, or at least 44 inches tall.

(credit: CBS)

“I love doing the zip line, and I love doing the slide,” said Micah Frank.

(credit: CBS)

The Adventure Forest is included in museum admission. The museum only allows 100 people on the attraction at a time. Once it’s reached capacity, visitors will be put on a digital waiting list, then get a text when it’s their turn.

LINK: The Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus

