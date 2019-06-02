



DENVER (CBS4) – Well-known American adventurer Christopher McCandless once said, “The very basic core of a man’s living spirit is his passion for adventure.” For those drawn to the outdoors and adventure, taking a whitewater rafting journey is a must. Those who live or are visiting the Denver metro area have numerous options for whitewater rafting trips. However, these five whitewater rafting locations near Denver are your best bets.

Geo Tours Whitewater Raft Trips

229 Colorado Highway 8

Morrison, CO 80465

(303) 756-6070

http://www.georafting.com Just 20 minutes from Denver, Geo Tours offers whitewater rafting trips on the Arkansas, Clear Creek, and Upper Colorado Rivers. Located in Morrison (home to Red Rocks Amphitheater), Geo Tours has been under the same management since 1981, that’s 34 years of experience and training to ensure your safety and enjoyment on any whitewater rafting trip. Geo Tours’ trips range from single day excursions to overnight adventures. Children as young as five-years-old can spend the day enjoying whitewater rafting with Geo Tours. American Adventures Expeditions

12844 East Highways

Buena Vista, CO 81211

(719) 315-2409

http://www.AmericanAdventure.com Just outside of Denver, All-American Adventures in Buena Vista offers beginner to expert level whitewater rafting trips. The family whitewater raft trip cost varies per person at each location, but includes all the gear you’ll need. Depending on the difficulty level of each course, the age restriction varies but children as young as 6 years-old can partake in their easiest course. They offer half day and full day trips that include lunch and route options in Canon City and Buena Vista! Buffalo Joe’s Whitewater Rafting

113 N. Railroad St.

Buena Vista, CO 81211

(719) 395-8757

http://www.buffalojoe.com A little more than two hours away, Buffalo Joe’s hosts whitewater raft tours through Browns Canyon, the Royal Gorge, Pine Creek, Wild Horse Canyon, and The Numbers. One of the great things about Buffalo Joe’s is its location on the Arkansas River, as it is very quiet and not filled with many other rafters. See and ride through as many as 25 rapids on the extended full day trip through Wild Horse Canyon. Plus, all of the full day trips include a Famous Buffalo Joe’s steak lunch! Clear Creek Rafting Company

350 Whitewater Road

Idaho Springs, CO 80452

(303) 567-1000

http://www.clearcreekrafting.com Also located in Idaho Springs, Clear Creek Rafting Company takes trips down Clear Creek and Arkansas Rivers. They’re highly rated and Colorado’s largest and most experienced outfitter. Offering adventures for every skill level, intermediate-level rafters and higher can enjoy an evening whitewater rafting trip on Clear Creek River or at the Royal Gorge’s Arkansas River. A wetsuit, splash jacket, and photo package is included with the price of each trip. Children as young as seven can enjoy a whitewater rafting expedition at Clear Creek Rafting Company. Breckenridge Whitewater Rafting

411 S. Main St.

Breckenridge, CO 80424

(970) 236-9402

http://www.breckenridgewhitewater.com Experience whitewater rafting on the Arkansas, Clear Creek, Colorado, Eagle, and Blue Rivers at Breckenridge Whitewater Rafting. Adrenaline junkies can really enjoy some whitewater rafting on the 3 Day Mild to Wild trip that also include rock climbing and rappelling. If you’re looking for a shorter whitewater raft tour experience, Breckenridge has numerous different packages for beginners through experts. Depending on the length of the tour you choose, meals are included in the price, along with wetsuits and splash jackets.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2015 and was written by Alli Andress at Examiner.