MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Some of us may not like all the late-season snow and cool weather we have been getting, but for river rafters and kayakers it’s a good omen. Bruce Becker is ready to get his boats out on the water.

He has owned Geo Tours Whitewater Raft Trips in Morrison for 38 years. During the summer he stays busy.

“We’ll do several hundred rafters in a week” Becker said.

He says with all the snow we’ve been getting, water flow in the state’s rivers could be the highest we’ve seen since 2011 or 2013.

“Those were good years” he said.

Add to that the cool start we’ve gotten to the season and conditions are almost perfect for a long and fun season.

“I think it’s going to be a great season and all my guides and staff are really looking forward to it.”

Whitewater rafting and kayaking outfitters across the state hope Becker is right because last year’s hot dry summer and winter really hurt business.

“Our other outfitters in southwest Colorado practically had no season. My season on Clear Creek which is my main run was cut a month short and when you only have three months, losing one month hurts.”

On Sunday, a man was in Becker’s office booking a trip for late July. With folks already booking their trips months in advance, he is optimistic this summer on the river will be a good one for everyone.

“We’re looking to have a lot of smiling faces.”

One thing to keep in mind is when all that snow melts and the rivers run high, they get more dangerous. If you aren’t an experienced river runner, it is best to go with someone who is.