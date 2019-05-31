DENVER (CBS4) – Deputies in Jefferson County are asking for help in trying to track down a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a bathroom at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. It happened Tuesday night during the Film on the Rocks showing of the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
The victim was attacked while in the women’s restroom on the lower side of the concert venue. She was able to get away when more people walked in.
Deputies say the suspect has a tribal flower tattoo on his right forearm. He was described as being possibly Hispanic, 5-foot-7 to 6 feet tall with dark hair, blue eyes and a stocky build.
Additional Resources
Jeffco authorities released the following information about this case:
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying possible witnesses who saw the male suspect or have any information about this crime. If anyone can recall any information about this incident they are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 303-271-5612, or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).