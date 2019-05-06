Filed Under:Colorado News, Film On The Rocks, Morrison News, Red Rocks Amphitheatre


MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) — ‘Film on the Rocks’ is back for its 19th season at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer and the Denver Film Society has released the full schedule for 2019.

A purple hue over fans during an all-star tribute concert for Prince at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 12, 2016. The Denver Film Society showed the film “Purple Rain.” (credit: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

2019 schedule:

Tickets are available now. Prices range from $16 for general admission to $32 for VIP reserved seating. Each film include a pre-show performance by a local band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., bands begin playing at 7 p.m., and movies start at dusk.

“For 19 years, Film on the Rocks has brought together outstanding local bands and comedians, everyone’s favorite films, and enthusiastic audiences in the most affordable program hosted at Red Rocks Amphitheatre,” the website states.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s