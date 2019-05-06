Comments
MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) — ‘Film on the Rocks’ is back for its 19th season at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer and the Denver Film Society has released the full schedule for 2019.
2019 schedule:
- May 10 – ‘Titanic‘
- May 28 – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody‘
- June 3 – ‘Ghostbusters‘
- June 17 – ‘Mean Girls‘
- July 1 – ‘Top Gun‘
- August 5 – ‘The Mighty Ducks‘
- August 19 – ‘Free Solo’
Tickets are available now. Prices range from $16 for general admission to $32 for VIP reserved seating. Each film include a pre-show performance by a local band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., bands begin playing at 7 p.m., and movies start at dusk.
“For 19 years, Film on the Rocks has brought together outstanding local bands and comedians, everyone’s favorite films, and enthusiastic audiences in the most affordable program hosted at Red Rocks Amphitheatre,” the website states.