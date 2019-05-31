



– It’s been three months since 53 horses were rescued from horrible conditions in Park County . Most were malnourished and in bad shape, but employees at the Dumb Friends League worked tirelessly to help them recover.

This weekend, many of those horses will be on display at the Harmony Horse Expo where people can learn about horse adoption and how to properly train and care for a horse.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn about not only what we do at the Dumb Friends League but about horsemanship, horse ownership, and selecting the right horse,” says Director of the Harmony Equine Center Garret Leonard.

Having the right skills is a must, because when people aren’t ready for the responsibility of horse ownership the result can be ugly. One example is the group rescued out of Hartsel this past winter. The horses came to the Equine Center emaciated and sick.

Back then Leonard described the condition of the horses to CBS Denver’s Dillon Thomas, “There’s zero fat there. It’s all bone.”

Today, thanks to a lot of hard work, those horses are thriving. The mares who were pregnant have given birth or will soon.

“Heck it might even be tonight before the event tomorrow so everyone can see a new born,” said Leonard.

Many of them have already been adopted or are almost ready to be adopted. Leonard says adoption day is why his staff works tirelessly all year to rehabilitate the horses they rescue.

“The best day for any of us at harmony is the day they are adopted and they get on the trailer and they go to their new home” he said.

If you are unsure what type or horse is for you, the Dumb Friends League will help you find the right one to go home with.

“We’re going to help you find the right horse. It may not be a particular color. It may not be a particular breed. It may be exactly what you are looking for” said Leonard.

The expo is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.