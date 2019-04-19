EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — El Paso County authorities took custody of 10 malnourished horses and found two others dead inside their stalls last month at a property east of Colorado Springs.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the owner of the horses, 53-year-old Brian Holloway.
Holloway turned himself in to Elbert County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday night, an El Paso County spokesperson confirmed to CBS4.
Authorities received multiple reports of possible animal neglect on March 10. A search warrant was obtained the next day.
The living horses, all “in various stages of emaciation,” per El Paso County’s press release, were seized and transported to a boarding facility.
Holloway faces two felony counts of Cruelty to Animals related to the deaths of the two horses in the large stall barn. He also is charged with misdemeanors for each of the 10 living animals.
The property at 3250 Slocum Road has a Peyton address, but appears to located directly between Ellicott and Falcon. Online public records indicate Holloway signed a contract to purchase the property in March of 2017.
EPCSO’s Rural Enforcement Outreach Unit led the initial response. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center helped execute the search warrant.