Filed Under:Brian Holloway, Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — El Paso County authorities took custody of 10 malnourished horses and found two others dead inside their stalls last month at a property east of Colorado Springs.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the owner of the horses, 53-year-old Brian Holloway.

Holloway turned himself in to Elbert County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday night, an El Paso County spokesperson confirmed to CBS4.

Brian Holloway (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities received multiple reports of possible animal neglect on March 10. A search warrant was obtained the next day.

(credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

The living horses, all “in various stages of emaciation,” per El Paso County’s press release, were seized and transported to a boarding facility.

(credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Holloway faces two felony counts of Cruelty to Animals related to the deaths of the two horses in the large stall barn. He also is charged with misdemeanors for each of the 10 living animals.

The property at 3250 Slocum Road has a Peyton address, but appears to located directly between Ellicott and Falcon. Online public records indicate Holloway signed a contract to purchase the property in March of 2017.

(credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

EPCSO’s Rural Enforcement Outreach Unit led the initial response. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center helped execute the search warrant.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s