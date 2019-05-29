  • CBS4On Air

By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Littleton News, South Metro Fire, Windermere House Fire, Xcel Energy


LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A condemned home in Littleton which neighbors say has been an issue for years is finally set to be demolished. Littleton police say since 2012, the house at 7874 South Windermere Circle has received multiple violations and was condemned.

(credit: CBS)

City officials confirmed it’s scheduled to be demolished, but haven’t released any more details. Neighbors say they’ve been told demolition is set to begin Friday. Xcel Energy crews could be seen at the home on Wednesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

“I’m relieved, I’m anxious. I’m pleased that the city is finally doing something, but I’m very dismayed that it took seven years for this property to finally be demolished,” said neighbor Wendy Landin.

In March, there was a gas leak at the house and a few days later a fire broke out at the property. Neighbors think fire was suspicious, but South Metro Fire Rescue says it’s still under investigation.

(credit: CBS)

“I woke up that morning at 5:45 a.m. to flames leaping outside my bedroom and my trees on fire. It’s just been an absolute nightmare for us,” Landin told CBS4.

In November of 2018, the house was ordered to be demolished. David Lynch, who owned the home, appealed.

Lynch never appeared at the appeals hearing scheduled in late March. The public was not allowed to comment.

(credit: CBS)

“He took advantage of the whole system. He played the city, and the city played into it,” said Landin.

Littleton officials say a press release on the matter will be sent out Thursday.

