



– A house at the center of a years-long dispute between the owner and the city catches fire and neighbors think it’s no accident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“It’s been ongoing issues,” said neighbor Danielle Hull who moved into the quiet Littleton neighborhood about four years ago.

“His house is deteriorating and it’s a huge eyesore and it’s not doing anything great for our house and it’s terrible that we have to keep on dealing with this.”

Littleton Police say that since 2012, the house has received multiple violations and was condemned.

In November, the final order to demolish was issued. The homeowner David Lynch appealed.

The final decision on the appeal was continued until March 7th and when Lynch couldn’t make that date, it was moved to March 20th.

“It’s very scary, I don’t know what he’s capable of.”

Recent events have left Danielle shaken. Friday, Xcel workers told her she needed to evacuate.

“His house was so full of gas that they thought it might explode.”

Then Tuesday morning, the house caught fire.

“I would think that what he was doing was trying to blow up his house to collect insurance and then when that didn’t work and Xcel turned off his gas and took the meter he set the house on fire.”

Chain-link fencing and police tape now surround the property while the investigation into the official cause of the fire is determined.

“My hope for the future is that this house gets bulldozed and they build a house that is actually livable.”