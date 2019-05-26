Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at STEM School Highlands Ranch showed their support to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies last week. The gesture was to say thank you for the deputies work during the school shooting on May 7.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at STEM School Highlands Ranch showed their support to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies last week. The gesture was to say thank you for the deputies work during the school shooting on May 7.
“Kids, seriously, you are the best! It is our job to keep you safe and we will always do our best to protect you. Thank you for the goodies!” officials said on social media.
The school educates children K-12 grades.
The sheriff’s office was one of several agencies that responded to the shooting which killed one student, Kendrick Castillo who was a senior.
The two suspects, both students at the school, were arrested and now face several charges.
RELATED: Highlands Ranch School Shooting: Sheriff Says Deputies Were There In 2 Minutes