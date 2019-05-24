(CBS4) – Head to Aurora Saturday for the Colorado Remembers ceremony ahead of Memorial Day. The Colorado Freedom Memorial will honor the men and women who died while serving our country. The event features live performances, vintage military vehicles, and free tours. It’s open to the public.
This weekend, the 16th Street Mall transforms into a massive block party for Denver Day of Rock! Saturday night, enjoy music from dozens of rock and roll acts across 5 performance areas. It’s a free event presented by Amp the Cause, a non-profit that raises funds for children’s charities.
A fine art festival returns to Stapleton this weekend. The Denver Arts Festival highlights Colorado artists Satruday and Sunday at Stapleton’s Conservatory Green. It’s free and open to the public.
The hit Broadway musical “Wicked” continues its run at the Buell Theatre. Explore what happened in the Land of Oz from a different angle. “Wicked” runs now through June 9.
