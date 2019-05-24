FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Water World opens for its 40th season on Saturday. The publicly-owned water park isn’t letting a snowstorm earlier this week disrupt its opening for the summer.
“We’re excited,” said Joann Cortez with the Hyland Hills Park and Recreation District.
It may seem a little chilly outside for a water park visit, but the water temperature isn’t too cold — the park heats the water.
“Nobody wants to go into freezing water. But it’s a combination of things. We heat the water with boilers and that type of thing, but we need Mother Nature to help, too,” Cortez told CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri.
Altieri reported live from the park on Friday morning and showed off his “lightning” swimsuit.
Copter4 flew over the water park in Federal Heights earlier this week.
The pools — including the 400 million gallon Thunder Bay — are filled with water.
The park opened in 1979 with the first two water slides in Colorado. Now, the water park has 51 attractions at the park including Thunder Bay and one other wave pool, a kiddie area and rushing “river” water slides.
