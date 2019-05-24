CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Several mountain passes that are typically open by Memorial Day Weekend will remain closed for a while this year because of snow. Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation are up against snow drifts as big as the equipment brought in to remove them.
VIDEO: Challenging Mount Evans Snow Clearing Effort Continues
The following roads are mostly still weeks (or more) away from being open:
– State Highway 5 Mount Evans
– State Highway 82 over Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen. (Scheduled to open in early June.)
– Trail Ridge Road between Estes Park and Grand Lake (Rocky Mountain National Park)
– Kebler Pass in the Crested Butte area (Scheduled to open late May or early June)
– Cottonwood Pass between Buena Vista and Gunnison County. (Scheduled to open Saturday, June 22)
CDOT asks that any driver traveling in Colorado’s high country be ready for potentially dangerous driving conditions. A chilly and wet storm is poised to move into Colorado early next week and that could mean more heavy, wet snow for locations above 9,000 feet.
