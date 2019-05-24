  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:CDOT, Colorado News, Mount Evans


CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Several mountain passes that are typically open by Memorial Day Weekend will remain closed for a while this year because of snow. Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation are up against snow drifts as big as the equipment brought in to remove them.

(credit: CBS)

VIDEO: Challenging Mount Evans Snow Clearing Effort Continues

The following roads are mostly still weeks (or more) away from being open:

– State Highway 5 Mount Evans
– State Highway 82 over Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen. (Scheduled to open in early June.)
– Trail Ridge Road between Estes Park and Grand Lake (Rocky Mountain National Park)
– Kebler Pass in the Crested Butte area (Scheduled to open late May or early June)
– Cottonwood Pass between Buena Vista and Gunnison County. (Scheduled to open Saturday, June 22)

(credit: CBS)

CDOT asks that any driver traveling in Colorado’s high country be ready for potentially dangerous driving conditions. A chilly and wet storm is poised to move into Colorado early next week and that could mean more heavy, wet snow for locations above 9,000 feet.

(credit: CBS)

