  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Climate Center, Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, US Drought Monitor

DENVER (CBS4) – A report released this week from the US Drought Monitor shows Colorado is now 99.99% drought-free. According to the Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins this is the lowest coverage of drought in our state since the US Drought Monitor was established in 2000. The previous low was 99.87% drought-free in May 2001.

The dramatic improvement is thanks to an active jet stream pattern that set up over Colorado during the middle of February. It brought a parade of storm systems across the region through early March that dropped heavy snow and created a record cycle of avalanches.

An avalanche near Durango in March 2019. (credit: Bonds Construction)

April and May featured more of the same with a predominantly wetter-than-normal and cooler-than-normal pattern and thus here we are at the end of May with an unusually high mountain snowpack for this time of year.

Looking ahead the models show potential for another chilly and wet storm to move into Colorado early next week and that could mean more heavy, wet snow for locations above 9,000 feet in the high country.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s