AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are showing just how dangerous driving while impaired can be after a suspected drunk driver crashed into two police cruisers. Officers were conducting a traffic stop at 38th and Chambers when the crash happened.
Aurora Police Officer Kyle Stoeppel said he was making a routine traffic stop for a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. He called for assistance and two additional officers responded.
Stoeppel then determined that the driver was no longer a DUI situation but there was a language barrier instead. When he went back to his police cruiser to call in a translator, he heard a loud crash.
Two police cruisers were smashed up and the second driver was rushed to the hospital. The second driver, identified as Jonathan Stein, 36, is facing DUI and careless driving charges.
Stoeppel says while he is thankful he is safe, it could have been a much different situation.
“Just be responsible. If you plan to consume alcohol make sure that you have a ride arranged. Don’t let them get behind the wheel. It helps them avoid issues like we see here where somebody could have been injured or killed,” said Stoeppel.
Police say before the busy Memorial Day weekend, to plan ahead and be safe.