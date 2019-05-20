Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A suspected DUI driver remains in the hospital after crashing into two Aurora police cruisers over the weekend. The driver, identified as Jonathan Stein, 36, is facing DUI and careless driving charges.
Police had made a traffic stop for a different suspected DUI driver at 38th and Chambers when the second driver, Stein, crashed into the cruisers and flipped his vehicle.
In the initial traffic stop, the driver was cleared of any DUI suspicion and allowed to leave.
Stein remained in the hospital on Monday morning. No officers were hurt in the crash.
Police cars must attract drunks, because there have been countless reports about drunks rear-ending parked police cars; more unoccupied police cars should be left roadside with their lights on — it may be a more effective means of catching drunk drivers than looking for them.