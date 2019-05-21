



A spring day in late May looked more like a winter wonderland on Tuesday. Heavy, wet snow tested the strength of trees all around the Denver metro area.

Plenty of branches sagged, limbs broke, and some even toppled over completely.

The majority of people in Denver were able to avoid their property being , but others had to deal with the aftermath.

Devon Errington did so with grace. Errington told CBS4’s Mekialaya White she had all intentions of being on her way without any issues, like any other morning. But when she walked out her front door and to her car, she discovered a tree had toppled directly onto it.

Errington took it in stride.

“I had jury duty today. So, I had to go downtown and explain the story. Luckily, they were very cool about it, but I had to go and fix things up at home first.”

While she had already made arrangements to not be at work because of jury duty, it still put a bit of a damper on her day.

“Just sucks. It’s not a great way to start your day. No one’s hurt, so it’s alright. We’ll get it fixed,” Errington said with a laugh.

She wasn’t alone in her experience. A family at Virginia and Franklin also woke up to find their vehicle had been smashed by a tree.

The weather also caused a messy situation at 17th and Clermont. Crews worked hard to remove several trees that had fallen into a yard and broken the front fence of a home.

If you are dealing with a mess as a result of the storm, you can call 311 for assistance from city and county cleanup crews.