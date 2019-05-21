Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The spring storm that brought winter-like weather to Colorado is being blamed for one big power outage and several smaller ones. Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to nearly 11,000 customers.
Xcel told CBS4 that there is one large outage with several smaller outages. Crews are working on more than 400 different jobs along the Front Range and in the mountains.
Most of the power outages are in the Denver metro area with some in the higher elevations.
Xcel Energy called in extra crews to help restore power to those without.
The storm brought several inches of heavy, wet spring snow to Colorado, causing some road closures and downed trees.
IREA told CBS4 there were about 1,200 customers without power, many of them south of Castle Rock in Douglas County.