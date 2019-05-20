Comments
(CNN/CBS4) – Democratic presidential contender Sen. Michael Bennet will face the public live on CNN in a town hall, the television network announced on Monday. It will take place at the CNN Center in Atlanta on May 30.
CNN’s Dana Bash will moderate the hour-long town hall, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. MT.
CNN’s town hall events have become regular stops for presidential aspirants in the 2020 cycle as the historically wide Democratic field has grown wider almost weekly and candidates continue to seek a way to break out of the pack and into the debates this summer.
Bennet, Colorado’s senior senator, announced earlier this month he would seek his party’s presidential nomination after delaying the announcement in April due to a diagnosis of prostate cancer. Bennet said he had surgery after the diagnosis and received a clean bill of health.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, also a presidential candidate, took part in a town hall in March.