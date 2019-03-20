



Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper took questions from members of the public during a CNN Town Hall in Atlanta Wednesday night. Hickenlooper is running for president in 2020.

Questions covered the death penalty, abortion, oil and gas regulation as well as gun control.

After the 2012 shooting in Aurora, CO: "The @NRA would not listen to reason. But Colorado was able to pass background checks and a magazine capacity limit, for the first time of any western purple state." — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 21, 2019

Hickenlooper also touched on global terrorism saying President Donald Trump “should be ashamed of himself” for his comments about how he doesn’t view white nationalism as a growing global threat.

“Anytime you are making comments and creating, fanning the flames of hatred, then you’re doing a genuine harm to your community,” Hickenlooper said.

When asked about how he would address the death penalty as president, he said, “I’m against it. It makes no sense. It’s not a deterrent. It’s expensive. It prolongs misery. And the worse thing is it is random.”

One man asked Hickenlooper on his stance for universal, government-run healthcare.

“We’re almost at universal coverage in Colorado. We’re at about 95 percent coverage, and we did that by expanding Medicaid and by creating one of the most innovated and successful healthcare exchanges in the country,” Hickenlooper responded. “I don’t agree with Sen. Sanders… the single-payer approach where you’re going to have Medicare for all. I understand we need a public option… Let’s be honest, healthcare should be a right, not a privilege.”

Hickenlooper distances himself from single-payer healthcare: “I can’t imagine how we would pull (people) off of health care coverage that in most cases they like” https://t.co/WHXStFVlui #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/JmT0xfy5hy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 21, 2019

Hickenlooper announced his 2020 bid in early March, becoming the 14th Democratic candidate and second governor to enter the growing field.

“It’s time to end the crisis of division, it’s time to bring all Americans together and that is why I’m running for president of the United States,” he said at a campaign launch party.

RELATED: Democratic Contenders 2020: Hickenlooper In, Bennet Still Considering