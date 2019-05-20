Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Museum of Nature and Science confirm the fossils CBS4 first reported on on Saturday are that of a dinosaur. The fossils were found at a construction site near Wind Crest at Santa Fe Drive and C-470.
Specifically, a limb bone and several ribs from a horned dinosaur were uncovered, museum officials say. Crews are now securing the site to see if there are more bones underneath the dirt.
“Finds like this, while relatively rare, are a great reminder of how dynamic our planet is and how much more there is out there to discover,” said Dr. Tyler Lyson, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.
Lyson and his team will work closely with Wind Crest and the construction company, Brinkmann Constructors, to document the findings.
Construction will continue, but officials remind the public, the site is not open to the public.
