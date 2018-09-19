Filed Under:Local TV, Thornton, Thornton Fire, Thornton Police, Thornton Torosaurus, Thornton Triceratops

By Stan Bush

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Thornton has officially opened a new police and fire substation that had fascinated the scientific world for more than a year. In August of 2017, a construction crew uncovered dinosaur bones while laying concrete pillars for the building’s foundation.

thornton torosaurus 10pkg transfer frame 1991 13 Months Later, Thornton Opens Public Safety Building After Dino Discovery

Instead, for plow through the discovery, the crew from Saunders Construction worked around the area to allow paleontologists from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to excavate the skeleton.

thornton torosaurus 10pkg transfer frame 791 13 Months Later, Thornton Opens Public Safety Building After Dino Discovery

“Scientifically, to be able to say ‘We uncovered this dinosaur in our backyard’ is incredible,” said Gabriela Chavarria, Chief Curator at DMNS. “It’s just been a remarkable journey for the museum and our volunteers.”

thornton torosaurus 10pkg transfer frame 821 13 Months Later, Thornton Opens Public Safety Building After Dino Discovery

Torosaurus

Paleontologists realized after the dig what they had found was a Torosaurus, a distant cousin of Triceratops. The discovery could disprove some long held beliefs about the Triceratops and Torosaurus. A full report on the find is expected in the next two years.

thornton torosaurus 10pkg transfer frame 731 13 Months Later, Thornton Opens Public Safety Building After Dino Discovery

CBS4's Stan Bush interviews Dan Wagner.

“I kind of always pictured what it would be like in my mind, but to see it like this is really cool,” said Dan Wagner, a Terracon Construction soil analyst who made the discovery.

thornton torosaurus 10pkg transfer frame 971 13 Months Later, Thornton Opens Public Safety Building After Dino Discovery

thornton torosaurus 10pkg transfer frame 341 13 Months Later, Thornton Opens Public Safety Building After Dino Discovery

The City of Thornton named their new substation the Fossil Ridge Public Safety Building, and the DMNS donated bone casts of the original discovery, which can be found in the lobby under glass beneath the floor, roughly in the exact place where the bones were originally found.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

