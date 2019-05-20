



– The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly. The club made the announcement via Twitter on Monday morning.

Kelly was drafted by the Broncos with the last pick in the 2017 draft after playing two seasons at Ole Miss. He took just one snap during his career; a knee to end the first half of the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kelly was released from the team in late October following his arrest for criminal trespassing and had not been signed by another team prior to Monday.

