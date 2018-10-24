LIVE VIDEOWatch CBSN coverage of suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, NYC Building
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chad Kelly, Denver Broncos
(credit: CBS)

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos released quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday morning.

chad kelly2 Denver Broncos Release Quarterback Chad Kelly

(credit: CBS)

Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning following a trespassing incident in Englewood. He made his first appearance in Arapahoe County Court on Wednesday morning.

chad kelly Denver Broncos Release Quarterback Chad Kelly

Chad Kelly in the Arapahoe County Courthouse on Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS)

Kelly, who the Broncos selected with the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, took just one regular season snap for the Broncos over the last year and a half. It was a kneel down at the end of the first half of the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Rams.

kevin hogan Denver Broncos Release Quarterback Chad Kelly

Kevin Hogan (credit: CBS)

The Broncos have quarterback Kevin Hogan on the roster and he will likely serve as the team’s backup quarterback moving forward. Hogan joined the team following training camp and has been inactive for every game this season.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s