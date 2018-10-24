By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos released quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday morning.

Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning following a trespassing incident in Englewood. He made his first appearance in Arapahoe County Court on Wednesday morning.

Kelly, who the Broncos selected with the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, took just one regular season snap for the Broncos over the last year and a half. It was a kneel down at the end of the first half of the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Broncos have quarterback Kevin Hogan on the roster and he will likely serve as the team’s backup quarterback moving forward. Hogan joined the team following training camp and has been inactive for every game this season.

