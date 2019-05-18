Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Paleontologists with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science are checking out an interesting find in Highlands Ranch. Museum officials say some fossils were discovered at a construction site.
Crews are working with the property owners and construction company to take a better look at what was found.
More information is expected to be released on Monday.
