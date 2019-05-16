DENVER (CBS4) – The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their concert at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The concert was originally to take place over Memorial Day weekend but Mick Jagger wound up needed to undergo a medical procedure.
The No Filter Tour will now visit Denver on Saturday, Aug. 10 and the band says they’ll play many of their big hits such as “Paint It Black” and “Sympathy For The Devil.”
CNN reported that Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.
On Wednesday Jagger tweeted out a video of him dancing and looking in good health.
The band said in a statement they will honor tickets sold for the original date, and that those who can’t attend the rescheduled date can get refunds through their Ticketmaster accounts.
Mike Killion, a big fan of the band, told CBS4 last fall that he still has his ticket from the Tattoo You Tour which took over Folsom Field in Boulder for a weekend.
“October 4th, 1981. It was a pretty packed concert,” said Killion.
He got in for just $16.
“They were huge back in the early 80s. They were huge.” Killion said. “That was 37 years ago, but it was a good concert. Stones are always pretty good.”