DENVER (CBS4) — The Rolling Stones will perform at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver during Memorial Day weekend. It has been over a decade since the band has played in Denver.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up on the official website by 7 a.m. MST on Tuesday, Nov. 27 to receive a pre-sale code allowing early access to tickets. Anyone who is already a member of The Rolling Stones official mailing list will automatically receive a pre-sale code for this us tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

There is no pricing information listed on the website.

According to AEG Presents, the set list includes classic Stones hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Paint It Black,” “Brown Sugar,” “Miss You.”

The “No Filter” tour make 13 stops in the United States in 2019:

April 20th, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

April 24th – Jacksonville, FL at TIAA Bank Field

April 28th – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

May 7th – Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium

May 11th – Pasadena, CA at The Rose Bowl

May 18th – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium

May 22nd – Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field

May 26th – Denver, CO at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31st – Washington, D.C. at FedExField

June 4th – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

June 8th – Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

June 21st – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field