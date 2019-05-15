DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has declared May 15 “Kendrick Castillo Day.” Polis published a statement on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.
“I declare today Kendrick Castillo Day in Colorado as we remember the life of the 18-year-old hero who died saving others in last week’s STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch,” Polis stated. “Rest In Peace, Kendrick. Your bravery won’t be forgotten.”
Castillo was one of three students who rushed a gunman at STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7. Fellow student Brendan Baily said Castillo was the first to react when the shooter entered the classroom.
“Kendrick went out as a hero… he was a foot away from the shooter and instead of running away he ran toward it,” Bialy said. “Kendrick is like a bowling ball… the gunman was against the wall… he didn’t know what hit him.”
Eight other students were injured in the shooting. They have all been released from the hospital.
Two students have been charged as adults in connection with the school shooting. They face 48 counts each.
It’s true, this young man is a hero and a legend. May he rest in peace, may we all find comfort soon.