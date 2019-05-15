  • CBS4On Air

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Independence Pass has received so much snow this winter that it’s unlikely it will open for Memorial Day weekend. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say they have plenty of work to do before the road from Aspen to Leadville opens to vehicles, including avalanche mitigation with helicopters and repair work on a 100 foot section of guardrail damaged by an avalanche.

(credit: CBS)

The area has seen 396 inches of snow this season as of May 13, according to CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri. The average seasonal average snowfall in the area is 300 inches.

CDOT usually tries to open the road by the Thursday before Memorial Day.

