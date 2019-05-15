Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowplow drivers are hard at work trying to clear Trail Ridge Road. But, recent spring snowstorms are not making it easy.
Snow fell as recently as last Friday. Officials say plow operators are seeing significant drifts and snowpack.
The drivers tackle the federal highway from each end… and eventually meet near the Alpine Visitor Center.
Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the country with an elevation of 12,183 feet.
The latest the road has opened for the season was June 26 in 1943.
