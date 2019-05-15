  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road


ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowplow drivers are hard at work trying to clear Trail Ridge Road. But, recent spring snowstorms are not making it easy.

Snowplow operators west of Rock Cut on May 13, 2019(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Snow fell as recently as last Friday. Officials say plow operators are seeing significant drifts and snowpack.

Snowplow operator above Milner Pass on May 9, 2019. (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

The drivers tackle the federal highway from each end… and eventually meet near the Alpine Visitor Center.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the country with an elevation of 12,183 feet.

Snowplow operator plowing near Gore Range Overlook on May 14, 2019.(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

The latest the road has opened for the season was June 26 in 1943.

