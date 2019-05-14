PGA Championship: Woods, Johnson, Koepka Look To Tame Bethpage BlackTiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka lead a historically good PGA Championship field into Bethpage Black.

Jeff Heuerman Happy To Mentor Noah Fant, Show Broncos Rookie The RopesAfter re-signing Jeff Heuerman this past March, the Denver Broncos entered the 2019 NFL Draft with the tight end position still high on their board.

Rockies Battle Back For Win At Fenway Park After Chris Sale's Historic PerformanceBoston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale recorded 21 outs against the Colorado Rockies. Just four balls were put in play, but the bullpen wasted his outstanding performance.

GM Joe Sakic Has Colorado Avalanche Trending Up After 2 Straight Playoff SeasonsBack in his Colorado Avalanche playing days, Joe Sakic's approach was pretty much title or bust. As the team's general manager, a similar feeling is beginning to develop.

Hall Of Famer Floyd Little On Phillip Lindsay: 'He Reminds Me Of Me'Floyd Little, who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010, is excited to have Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey join him in Canton.

Jokic, Nuggets Think Big In Wake Of Stinging Game 7 LossBy all measures, Nikola Jokic and the youthful Nuggets are ahead of schedule despite the sting of a Game 7 loss at home to Portland in the Western Conference semifinals.