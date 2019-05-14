  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Tom's Diner


DENVER (CBS4) – A popular diner in Denver will most likely be redeveloped. In February, CBS4 reported Tom’s Diner on Colfax Avenue at Pearl Street was for sale.

(credit: CBS)

Tom Messina, the owner, originally said he hoped someone would continue to run the diner. City records, however, show he applied for non-historic status.

The status would make it easier to demolish the building.

(credit: CBS)

The city is expected to make a decision about that application by Friday.

