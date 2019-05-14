Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A popular diner in Denver will most likely be redeveloped. In February, CBS4 reported Tom’s Diner on Colfax Avenue at Pearl Street was for sale.
Tom Messina, the owner, originally said he hoped someone would continue to run the diner. City records, however, show he applied for non-historic status.
The status would make it easier to demolish the building.
The city is expected to make a decision about that application by Friday.