DENVER (CBS4) – A popular diner in Denver is up for sale. There’s a chance Tom’s Diner could be redeveloped.

The restaurant has been in business at Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street for the past 20 years. It’s now selling for $4.8 million.

Tom Messina, the owner, says he hopes someone will continue to run the diner.

The land is already zoned for both commercial and residential use.