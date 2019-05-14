



A Cherry Hills Village police officer is back at work, 10 months after being seriously wounded on the job. Officer Cory Sack was shot twice when he responded to a home invasion robbery in the Devonshire Heights neighborhood last August.

It was the first officer-involved shooting in the 74-year-long history of Cherry Hills Village. It was officer Sack’s first on-the-job injury.

Now, he’s back at work on desk duty, after a five month medical leave. These days, Sack walks with a cane. It’s a daily reminder of the night he ran into trouble.

“We had a gunfight,” Sack told CBS 4’s Kathy Walsh.

It was Aug. 20, 2018. Cherry Hills Village police got a 911 call that was quickly disconnected.

“It pointed in the direction of a family disturbance,” explained Sack.

He was first on scene. He was met at the open front door with gunfire.

“It was a fight or flight situation, and I returned fire,” he said.

Two bullets hit Sack. One shattered his left femur, the other… his right ankle.

“I had a quick conversation with God, and he told me things are going to be okay,” Sack said. “I had to crawl out of the home and, at that time, my partners were arriving to help save me.”

Sack was rushed to Swedish Medical Center.

“They were ready to fight for me and that was something I’ll never forget,” he said.

Sack left Swedish three and a half weeks later. He has had five surgeries. His orthopedic trauma surgeon is Dr. Wade Smith at OrthoONE at Swedish.

In his months spent recovering, Sack has found time to do some soul searching.

“You know, I pondered whether or not I would go back into law enforcement. You have that conversation with yourself,” Sack said.

After 14 years on the job, seven of them at Cherry Hills, Sack plans to return to patrol.

“Being ready for the next event, we have to be ready,” he said.

Sack is a husband and father of two. He said, since the shooting, he has realized never take anything for granted and family is the most important thing.

There were four suspects in the home invasion burglary. Two were arrested. Two are still at large.

On Wednesday, Swedish will host a trauma survivor reunion where survivors, including Sack, and loved ones will reunite with first responders, physicians, nurses and caregivers in a celebration in recognition of National Trauma Survivor’s Day. This event offers survivors the opportunity to share their stories of trauma, grief, and hope.